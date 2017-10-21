Iraq soon to spread rule over KRG

(MNA) -- Brigadier General Pourdastan, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Iranian Army, touched upon the referendum on the Iraqi Kurdistan region, saying “the plot was in line with the ‘New Middle East’ project and was in fact an American policy."

“Given that Americans and Israelis had failed in their aggression against Iraq and Afghanistan, they hatched a new plot to separate the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) from Iraq,” he continued.

The Iranian commander went on to stress that the Islamic Republic had taken an excellent stance on the issue as the conspiracy of enemies failed to achieve the intended results thanks to perfect cooperation and coordination between Iran and the Iraqi government.

“The timely collaboration pushed enemies back from their positions and brought back desirable peace to their region,” highlighted Brig. Gen. Pourdastan, maintaining that the Iraqi government will further increase its control over the Kurdistan region in days to come.

On Iran’s border with Iraq, the official said the normal conditions were ruling both western and northwestern borders given that Iran was demonstrating great authority in those areas.

Iran’s Army deputy commander later stressed that Iran has faced no trouble at western and northwestern borders so far, and would anticipate and create defense capabilities proportional to enemy’s moves, hence the lack of tension or threat at the borders.