Syrian Army Kills 470 Terrorists in Fierce Clashes in Eastern Damascus

Nearly 470 Terrorists Killed in Clashes in Eastern Damascus

The Syrian army and its allies inflicted nearly 470 casualties on the terrorists in Jobar district of Damascus during clashes in the past few days.

The fierce clashes between the army troops and the terrorists in Jobar district of Eastern Damascus led to the death of hundreds of terrorists and the government forces' control over all occupied regions.

The General Staff of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces also announced that the country's soldiers have regained control of all lost lands in Jobar.

Relevant reports said on Friday that the Syrian army troops captured terrorist-occupied regions in Jobar and damaged an operation room of the militants.

The army troops won back control of a textile plant in the Northern parts of Jobar district after heavy clashes with al-Nusra (Fatah al-Sham) Front terrorists.

Concurrently, the Syrian air force and artillery units targeted the terrorists' positions with heavy strikes.

A field source also reported that the Syrian fighter jets pounded the operations room of Faylaq al-Rahman terrorist group in Jobar, killing all the militants inside.

Meantime, the Syrian soldiers targeted a terrorist base in Sadkoub region, inflicting at least 10 casualties on the militants, FNA reported.