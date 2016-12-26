Syrian Army Advances in Rural Damascus after Terrorists Refuse to Surrender

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their military operations near the key town of Wadi Barada on Sunday night, targeting the farms and checkpoints under Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham's (formerly Al-Nusra Front) control.

Alalam - Syria



Led by their elite 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture more than 2 km of territory around Wadi Barada, leaving the terrorists with their backs against the wall after they poisoned the water supply to the civilians living in Damascus.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army are steadily advancing towards Wadi Barada in a new bid to force the terrorists to surrender the remaining territory under their control, AMN reported.

The jihadist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham recently rejected a reconciliation proposal that would have resulted in the surrender of Wadi Barada to the Syrian Arab Army in exchange for the transfer of terrorists to the Idlib Governorate.

Similar to their military operations in Khan Al-Sheih and Darayya, the Syrian Arab Army will continue to to capture territory around Wadi Barada in order to pressure the terrorists to surrender.

